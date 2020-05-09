This Photo Proves Japan Transports Its Mech Statues Like Anybody Else

With mech anime franchises such as Mobile Suit Gundam, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Code Geass coming straight out of Japan, the country has seen its fair share of real life statues created to honor some of these series and a recent photo taken by an anime fan prove that these true to life robots are transported like any other big item! The statue in question is from the anime series of Patlabor which might not have achieved the same level of popularity as Gundam, but still finds its way into the conversations of many anime fans around the world.

Patlabor was originally released in 1988 as a manga, with a number of anime series and feature length films giving new interpretations of the long running series. With a bevy of pieces of merchandise being sold, it's no surprise to see that a real life statue honoring the series has been created in Japan. Gundam itself already has a number of real life statues that are set up in Japan, and later this year, it will be getting another real life facsimile.

Reddit User MidoriMoriYT shared this amazing photo that shows an armless mech suit from the anime franchise of Patlabor being transported like any other piece of big cargo, missing its arms as it is taken down the road to arrive at its final destination:

If you're unfamiliar with the Patlabor anime franchise, here is an official description of the series:

"In the future, advanced robotics has created heavy robots ("labors") for use in a variety of functions: construction, fire-fighting, military, and more. However, though the robots are only machines, their operators are also only human—and humans sometimes turn to crime. Since a heavy labor unit can be a dangerous weapon, the police of the future are set to fight fire with fire, using advanced patrol labor units, "patlabors." This is the story of the Second Special Vehicles Division, a motley crew of patlabor policemen and women doing their best to fight crime and live a normal life."

