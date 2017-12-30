Jason Douglas Recalls His Craziest Moments As Beerus

Beerus is a being of immense power, but his craziest moments often having nothing to do with that.

At least not according to Jason Douglas, who voices the popular character on Dragon Ball Super. Douglas spoke with ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con, where we asked him what his favorite Beerus crazy moment has been thus far. The answer it seems comes down to…food.

“Oh wow, the craziest thing Beerus has done…I would say anytime Beerus just freaks out about food because it just seems like there’s nothing he, he wakes up from that nap ya know at the very beginning, the sort of thing that kicks off the series is he’s waking up from that nap and he’s just bored,” Douglas said.

That boredom is essentially what started this whole adventure, but he is constantly distracted by the sights and smells of food.

“You know he’s looking for something to challenge him which is why he sends himself on this quest to find this Super Saiyan God right? And what he discovers is that there are delights, there are textures, there are flavors, there are aromas that somehow he’s never been in contact with before so it’s revitalizing him I think just as a sentient being, it’s like ‘oh, there’s a reason to live’.

Douglas knows that sounds far-fetched, but the food is more representative of all the unseen potential that life has to offer.

“As trivial as it sounds to make it be food, I think it just sort of represents how much his life, whatever we can say that’s been up to this point, in a way it’s just been almost cloistered in that rock hanging up in space,” Douglas said. “Yeah, always the food. That’s the thing that seems to stimulate him the most.”

Goes to show that even with all that power, sometimes you can’t beat the power of pudding.

You can watch the entire interview with Douglas in the video above, and you can catch Beerus in action on Dragon Ball Super, which airs Sundays on the Fuji Television Network.

