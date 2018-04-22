New ‘JoJo’ OVA Reveals New Production Details

After JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure announced it would be releasing an OVA special based on Diamond is Unbreakable breakout Rohan Kishibe, fans have been anxious to know more details about the series.

Details on the OVA had been scarce since its first trailer debut a few months ago, but now there have been ew production details released such as voice cast, theme song, and more.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: Mutsukabezaka is currently slated to debut this summer on July 19. A CD with the opening theme song, “Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai no Tema” by Yuugo Kanno and the ending theme, “FINDING THE TRUTH” by Coda will release on the same day.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is also getting a second volume of the spin-off manga May 16. The OVA will ship with the manga’s second volume release in Japa. Pre-orders are being taken for the bundle until May 16 at about $33 USD.

Toshiyuki Kato is returning to the series to direct for studio David Production, Yasufumi Soejima will act as assistant director, Shun’ichi Ishimoto will design the characters, Kenta Mimuro will design the Stands, and Yuugo Kanno will compose the series.

The voice cast for the OVA includes Takahiro Sakurai as Rohan Kishibe, Atsumi Tanezaki as Naoko Osato, Junji Majima as Gunpei Kamafusa, Takamasa Mogi as Minoru Kaigamori, Yuuki Kaji as Kōichi Hirose, Wataru Takagi as Okuyasu Nijimura, Satoshi Tsuruoka as Tamami Kobayashi, Showtaro Morikubo as Akira Otoishi, Yasuyuki Kase as Mikitaka Hazekura, Shinnosuke Ogami as Naoko’s Father, Takeaki Masuyama as Shūichi, and Yūki Takada as Naoko’s Daughter.

If you are not familiar with the spin-off manga, then you have a bit to read up on. The series stars Kishibe Rohan as the eccentric fellow narrates his own one-shot adventures. So far, ten chapters of the spin-off have been released with creator Hirohiko Araki overseeing the one-shots. The venture began in 2013 after Kishibe debuted in Diamond Is Unbreakable, so fans have gotten to learn a lot more about the Stand-loving mangaka.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.