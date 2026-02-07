Dragon Ball Super Confirms When Next Big Update on Anime’s Future Is Coming

Dragon Ball Super has now set a date for when they will be revealing the next big update on the anime’s future. Dragon Ball made a surprising comeback this year with the reveal that the franchise has a number of projects already lined up for the future as part of the celebration for the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s manga making its debut. And with the Dragon Ball franchise coming back for much more anime, there’s a new update on one of these new projects coming much sooner than fans might have expected.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been announced as an official anime remaking much of the original Battle of Gods arc seen in the first Dragon Ball Super TV anime series. This will be a new revision of the arc that’s being touted as an “enhanced” version, and thankfully a new update on this new Dragon Ball Super remake anime has been confirmed to be coming as part of the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 event on April 19th as detailed on the event’s official website.

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

As part of the line up for Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be hosting a special panel on April 19th. It’s yet to be revealed if this panel will be made public, or if it will only be available to those who attend the event in Los Angeles, California, but it’s certainly good news to see an update is on the way either way. The remake was confirmed to be making its debut in Japan later this Fall, but there are still many more questions surrounding exactly what to expect from this new take on the now classic arc.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has yet to confirm how many episodes it will be running for when it premieres later this Fall, but it’s teased to feature “extensive new cuts, revisions to existing scenes, a complete re-rendering of all footage, newly recorded dubbing with added score and sound effects, and a full reconstruction of the story.” For all intents and purposes, this is likely going to be the de-facto version of the TV anime moving forward. Which does raise a question over whether or not other arcs will get this treatment too.

New Dragon Ball Super Episodes Coming for Galactic Patrol Arc

© BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Dragon Ball Super will also be continuing with a brand new anime sometime after the release of this remake as well. Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has been announced as a new anime adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc seen in the Dragon Ball Super manga release. This is the first of two major arcs exclusive to the manga version, and will be introducing fans to the deadly Planet Eater Moro. A villain who really pushes Goku’s Ultra Instinct mastery to its limits.

A release window or date has yet to be confirmed for this brand new anime, but it’s likely going to come sometime after the remake ends. If Dragon Ball Super continues to remake its older TV anime with brand new editions much like Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, we’ve still got to see new anime for Resurrection F, Universe 6 and the Tournament of Power arc before we even get to sniff the brand new anime materials.

