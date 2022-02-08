JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Teams Up with Encanto with This Gorgeous Crossover

You may not talk about Bruno yourself, but that isn’t stopping the world from buzzing over Encanto. The new Disney movie is making waves with its soundtrack and Oscars nominations, after all. Even the anime fandom is getting in on the hype, and now, one artist has brought Encanto face-to-face with its unlikely anime twin.

The artwork popped up on Reddit courtesy of user weird_doodle as you can see below. The poster focuses on Bruno Madrigal from Disney’s latest film. Encanto‘s rise in popularity has made Bruno a trendy character on social media, and his powerful gift does lend itself to a Stand. So of course, this crossover was bound to happen.

Bruno is drawn in the style of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and its accentuated shadows suit the Madrigal prophet. Dressed in a green poncho, Bruno is shown here with a handful of sand before him. The grains are also held by Bruno’s Stand hanging over his shoulder, and the ornate figure draws their aesthetic from Bruno’s cavernous room.

The crossover might not be official to either series, but that hasn’t stopped fans from naming the Stand at all. For now, the prevailing pick is Time After Time given JoJo‘s love of old rock references. And now, fans are curious what Stands the rest of the Madrigal family might have. We can only hope this fan-art turns into a series to explore that question because let’s be honest. When it comes to Stands, Maribel better get the best partner of them all.

Want to see more of this artist’s work? You can find their artwork on Twitter @weird_doodle!

What do you think about this wild anime crossover? Which other Encanto characters need a makeover like this?