JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Hops Into the Spider-Verse in This Epic Crossover

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is a hit and it's no surprise why. Sony Animation has once again featured Miles Morales on the silver screen, joined not just by Spider-Gwen in the sequel, but hounded by Spider-Man 2099 as well as an army of Spider-Folks that hail from countless alternate realities. The "Spidersonas" allow various characters to enter the film sporting the style that began with Peter Parker, and now, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to imagine what the Joestars might look like donning the Marvel costumes.

While Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse ends on quite the cliffhanger, the third film in the series is slated to arrive next March. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as following the conclusion of the Stone Ocen anime, David Productions has yet to confirm when we might see the animated adventures of the Joestars continue. Should David continue to follow the roadmap set by the manga, the next likely entry would be Steel Ball Run. The entry following Jolyne's journey is considered one of the best of the series to date, so it's a highly anticipated entry in the franchise that sprang from the mind of creator Hirohiko Araki.

JoJo's Spider Adventure

There has never been an official crossover that has seen the Joestars enter the world of any Marvel hero over the course of its history. This isn't to say that the possibility isn't there, as Deadpool recently teamed up with My Hero Academia's All Might in his own manga. As Marvel Comics continues to explore the manga realm, perhaps we'll see the Joestars receive official spider makeovers in the future.

On the manga front, the Joestars' story has continued with the latest storyline, The JOJOLands. Creator Hirohiko Araki, who has stated in the past that he would love to work on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure forever, has introduced two new Joestars in Jodio and Dragona. With the pair of siblings trying their best to become right for their mother, their quest looks to be anything but easygoing.

