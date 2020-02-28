JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animator Revisits Battle Tendency

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure may be populated with Stands, both on the light and the dark side, but one animator for the series has decided to take a look back into the past by revisiting the second season, Battle Tendency, with some paintings of Joseph Joestar and his best friend Caesar. The second season of the franchise followed the hot headed Joestar as he fought against a cadre of vampires that went by the name of the Pillarmen, led by the flamboyant Kars. While the second season is long finished, Joseph Joestar has appeared in a number of seasons following it.

Joseph Joestar wasn’t just the protagonist of the second season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but also a supporting character in both seasons 3 and 4, Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable respectively. Though the fourth season sees Joseph an elderly man, clearly suffering both physically and mentally due to his age, it’s clear that the series was able to give him a long and interesting life. While Joseph did not appear in Golden Wind, we’ll be crossing our fingers that he makes at least a cameo in the eventual sixth season of Stone Ocean.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure artist, Kohei Ashiya, shared these breath taking pieces, perfectly recreating the rivalry between both Caesar and Joseph, also giving us a chance to revisit the amazing design of the Zeppeli who was taken from this world far too soon:

While the Zeppeli clan hasn’t had too large of a role in the franchise since Stands became a large part of the series, the seventh part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure brings a very important member of said family into the story through an alternate reality tale that focuses on a horse race across the country. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has become such a beloved franchise thanks to its unique aesthetic and fast paced action. With each season focusing on a brand new member of the Joestar bloodline, its a series that could potentially go on forever!

