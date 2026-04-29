Cartoon Network Star Creates The Perfect, Spooky Resident Evil Crossover

Resident Evil Requiem is considered to be one of the greatest games in the survival horror Capcom series, introducing a new character, Grace Ashcroft, while bringing back series veteran Leon Kennedy. Selling over seven million copies worldwide, the latest entry in the zombie-focused franchise is still making the rounds when it comes to headlines, weeks after its release. In a hilarious crossover, voice actors from the recent Resident Evil video game, and a voice actor responsible for creating one of Cartoon Network’s most iconic characters have teamed up. Courage the Cowardly Dog might reside in “Nowhere,” but the pink pooch is taking a detour to Raccoon City.

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In a new video release, the voice actors from Resident Evil and Cartoon Network respectively created a hilarious team-up like no other. Specifically, Requiem voice actors Angela Sant’Albano (Grace Ashcroft), Emma Rose Creaner (Emily), and Delanie Nicole Gill (The Girl) recorded a hilarious video with Courage voice actor Marty Grabstein. Considering that Grace and Courage are constantly shown freaking out in the face of supernatural horrors, they are the perfect pair to team up in an unofficial crossover. Not only did the voice of Grace share the crossover video, but she also showed off a fan animation that sees Ashcroft and Courage staring down one of Resident Evil’s scariest creatures.

Resident Evil’s Animation History

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Resident Evil might have never had an animated project on Cartoon Network, for obvious reasons, but the spooky series has created plenty of animated works over its history. Perhaps the most prevalent have been the CG-animated direct-to-video movies, which brought back fan-favorite characters to tackle old and new threats alike. Netflix even got in on the action in 2021, creating a CG-animated series in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which saw Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield taking center stage once again.

Later this year, following the success of Resident Evil Requiem, a new live-action Resident Evil film is hitting theaters. Helmed by director Zach Cregger, who fans might recognize for his work on Weapons and Barbarian, the film won’t feature characters from the game franchise, but it will take place within the universe ravaged by Umbrella. Set to release on September 18th this fall, the long-awaited film is hoping to break the curse that many RE fans has befallen many of the game franchise’s adaptations.

As for Courage The Cowardly Dog, there has yet to be any word that this spooky series will receive a revival. The series did end in 2002, but that wasn’t the last time we would see Courage in action. Ironically enough, the terrified canine would return for a crossover with Scooby-Doo in the original film, Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog. Arriving decades following the original series finale, the crossover brought back Courage to the spotlight, proving that just because a series has been missing for years, the characters that were a part of it can always return.

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