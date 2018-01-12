New ‘JoJo’ Trademark Teases Next Anime Series

It looks like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has got something cooking for fans. Not long ago, a trademark for the franchise was filed in Japan, and it has hinted new anime project is on the way.

As you can see below, fans were quick to spread the news about JoJo online. According to trademark logs, Shueisha filed to have a logo for the series trademarked back in December. The logo is for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind, and news of the filing went public on this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The logo is not the only one which Shueisha filed for. The company also trademarked a logo for ‘JOJO’ on its own.

Shueisha filed for new Jojo logos. Part 5…. “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind” via @Kewl0210 pic.twitter.com/HC3rAQo80Z — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) January 11, 2018

Fans of the series are glad to see the trademark as it means work is surely being done on a new anime. Awhile back, JoJo saw its fourth series Diamond Is Unbreakable end in December 2016. There has been no new anime project since, but the franchise did release its first live-action film last August to commercial success.

Of course, JoJo fans will be familiar with ‘Golden Wind’ and all it entails. The name refers to the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s manga. The installment takes place after ‘Diamond Is Unbreakable’ and follows Giorno Giovanna as he strives to become a Gang-Star. The character must rise through the Neapolitan mafia to secure his power, and Giorno hopes to rid the gang of its egregious corruption once he comes to lead it.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.

Are you excited for the return of JoJo‘s anime? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!