JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Adds Special “Muda Muda” Staff

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind had a scene that fans of the manga had been waiting to take place for quite some time. During his final fight with the evil surgeon Cioccolata, Giorno Giovanna unleashed the full power of his “Golden Wind” stand, punching the villain for nearly a solid minute of screen time. To handle all the “Muda Muda”, the production company had to credit a special team for “Muda Muda Key Animation” to handle all the “Useless”, which is the English translation of “Muda” of course.

Twitter User Otakujp used a keen eye to find the unique notification for this special animation note in the credits:

Jojo EP31, Giorno infinitely punches Chocolata with Muda,Muda! This scene was described with the 7 pages of the original manga. The anime made an special credit for “Muda muda key animation” 無駄無駄原画 staff. Bucciarati would say “di molto grazie” for 6 muda muda specialists. pic.twitter.com/p85RFxcjrV — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) May 25, 2019

You may be asking yourself right now, “What is the origin of the ‘Muda’?” Originally, “Muda Muda” or “Useless Useless” was said ad nauseum by Giorno’s father, Dio. Dio Brando was the first villain of the series, a vampire who made life a living hell for the first protagonist of the anime, Jonathan Joestar. The vampire king was able to return in the series’ third season, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, harassing a new generation of Joestars in the form of Jotaro.

Giorno Giovanna continued the legacy of the Joestars even though he was Dio’s son. You may be wondering how this is possible when the two weren’t related and well, its complicated. So at the end of the first season, Dio’s head detached from his body in the throes of death and attached itself ot the dying body of Jonathan Joestar. So when Dio conceived Giorno, he was technically a Joestar in the strangest possible fashion.

It’s no wonder that a special animation team would be needed for this extra special “Muda”, considering how long it was and the sheer number of punches that were delivered. Now if we could just understand the significance of “Wrrryyyy”, we’d be all set.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.