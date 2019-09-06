JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans Spot Hilarious Detail About Banjo-Kazooie’s Smash Bros Debut

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans often find connections between Hirohiko Araki’s long running and mega popular series and other big things in pop culture, and this has often resulted in some of the most hilariously out of left field parallels. One of the more recent was surrounding Banjo-Kazooie‘s inclusion in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. When the character was first announced, fans couldn’t help but notice how similar Banjo’s moveset was to how a Stand user fights. Even resulting in some awesome fan-art.

But with Banjo-Kazooie‘s official debut in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, fans have made even more connections as @HPredeus2 on Twitter hilariously noted how two of the character’s alternate color choices make the famous duo look at lot like another famous duo.

I just made a discovery pic.twitter.com/78aCZaVYTH — Henrique (@HPredeus2) September 6, 2019

As @HPredeus2 points out, Banjo-Kazooie’s yellow and purple and black color schemes make the famous duo dead ringers for famous Stardust Crusaders characters Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando. So while fans were already making jokes about how Banjo was using Kazooie as a Stand in his moveset, now those jokes are going to be taken to the next level with Banjo being able to use a Kazooie that looks like either Dio’s The World or Jotaro’s Star Platinum.

Anime fans have been hoping to see some kind of anime representation in Nintendo’s popular mascot fighter, and while that may never happen, at least anime is being represented in fun and hilarious coincidences like this. Banjo-Kazooie is now officially available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

You can currently purchase the character individually for $5.99 USD, or as part of the Fighters Pass (for $24.99 USD) which currently includes Persona 5‘s Joker, Dragon Quest‘s Hero, and will feature Fatal Fury‘s Terry Bogard in a future release.

