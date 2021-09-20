JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Jotaro a Kitty Makeover

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most popular shows in anime these days, and it is easy to spot the show’s heroes. From Jonathan to Josuke and beyond, the franchise has tons of leads, but few can reach the popularity of Jotaro. And now, one fan on TikTok is going viral after cosplaying the hero with some help from their cat.

If you head over to the app, you will see that apolocatv went ahead with the hilarious anime cosplay this week. The account, which has nearly 700k followers, is dedicated to a beautiful cat named Apolo and his various interests. It turns out JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is high on that list, so they were down to cosplay as Jotaro on camera.

As you can see above, the cosplay was made by hand, and fans are in love with the look. The cosplay puts Apolo in a tiny blue-white jacket with gold buttons dotting the sleeve. A chain accessorizes the jacket perfectly, and Apolo completes his daring look with Jotaro’s iconic hat. The brimmed piece features a golden medallion as expected, but his hat is far too small for any fan to wear. This is a cat-one creation, and Apolo is the first to try on the snazzy piece.

Clearly, Apolo has the best taste in cosplay projects, and fans would love to see more from the feline. After all, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has a lot on its plate, and a new anime is on its way. A new story is headed for the franchise courtesy of Jolyne Cujoh and the cast of Stone Ocean. So if Apolo wants to try dressing like the Joestar heroine, well – fans would not be upset in the slightest.

Want to see more of apolocatv? You can find them on TikTok here! What do you think of this cute kitty cosplay? Have you ever called your pets into anime cosplaying? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.