Netflix To Release JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Monthly

When Netflix announced that it would be the exclusive streaming service to air the sixth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean, many fans of the Joestars were left wondering what the release schedule would be for the story of Jolyne Cujoh. Now, it would appear that the mystery has been revealed as the platform has revealed that starting this December, Stone Ocean would be released on a monthly schedule, foregoing the idea that all episodes would drop at once or that we’d see the latest story of the Joestars released on a weekly basis.

Part Six of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure sees the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, the protagonist of Stardust Crusaders, framed for a crime that she didn’t commit and is then dragged into the world of Stand battles thanks to a plan enacted from beyond the grave by the villain Dio Brando. Acquiring a Stand of her own in Stone Free, Jolyne gains some strange allies in a bid to free herself from the maximum-security prison and her season gives us some of the most insane fights of the franchise to date. Needless to say, the upcoming season will have many fans of the Joestars talking for quite some time.

Twitter User Stickler snagged a glimpse at Netflix’s description for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, which reveals that the anime series will be released on a monthly schedule, though how many episodes will be released during each month is still anyone’s guess at this point:

David Production, the studio behind the upcoming season who have stuck with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure throughout all of its anime seasons, has yet to reveal how many episodes will comprise Jolyne’s story, though if we were to take Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind as any indication, we can most likely expect around forty.

What do you think of Stone Ocean’s upcoming monthly release schedule? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.