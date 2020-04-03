JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Unites Jolyne With Her Stand

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has yet to be confirmed for a sixth season with its anime, but that isn’t stopping fans of the strange anime franchise from producing art in relation to the story of Jolyne Cujoh and the Stone Ocean, with one fan creating a cosplay to honor the series! Jolyne enters into the franchise with her Stand, Stone Free, who has the unique ability to transform both itself and its user into a series of strands in order to work their way out of precarious scenarios that usually involve Enemy Stand Users attempting to kill them both!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean follows the story of Jotaro Kujos’ daughter, Jolyne, who is framed for a crime she didn’t commit and is placed into a maximum security prison in North America. As she attempts to clear her name and escape this “Stone Ocean”, she discovers a plot that was put into place by the family’s antagonist of Dio Brando, the vampire villain from seasons one and three who also is the father to Golden Wind’s Giorno Giovanna! Needless to say, the story arc is as weird as the other story lines of the franchise but may have some of the most dazzling Stands in the series’ history!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer UnversedMomo shared this fantastic interpretation of Jolyne Cujoh, with her Stand of Stone Free hovering behind her, mixing in the aesthetic of the Stone Ocean arc by including butterflies around the female protagonist’s person:

As mentioned earlier, a sixth season of the anime hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, causing a social media campaign that had JoJo fans uniting behind the cause of bringing the series back under the watchful eye of David Production!

What do you think of this cosplay from the sixth story line of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!