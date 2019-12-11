JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Recreates A Deadly Family Reunion

The story of Trish and her father Diavolo is one of the more tragic to be found in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. With Diavolo taking charge of the Passione mafia in Italy, the wielder of King Crimson decided that his identity and leadership must not be challenged by anything, even members of his own family. Originally giving Bucciarati and Giorno the task of saving his daughter, it was revealed that Trish would be delivered to Diavolo only for him to accomplish the task of killing her himself. Now, two cosplayers have managed to bring the love hate relationship of this pair to life with an amazing cosplay display!

Instagram User Sarcamstic shared this amazing cosplay duo that brings the father daughter combination to life from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, wherein Diavolo was attempting to sever his bloodline in hopes of protecting his own identity and continuing to rule the Italian underworld with the help of his powerful Stand:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Trish managed to survive the final battle with her father at the end of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, her father Diavolo wishes he would have died. Affected by the ability of Giorno’s Golden Wind Requiem, Diavolo is now locked in a constant state of never ending death, revisiting a seemingly endless number of deaths that overtake him.

What do you think of this amazing family reunion of Golden Wind? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.