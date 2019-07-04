JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator To Make Special Anime Expo Appearance

The creator of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Hirohiko Araki, will have a special appearance at Anime Expo for fans at the convention! The panel that will feature the popular franchise’s creator will be held on Friday, July 5th, with Warner Brothers Japan Anime bringing producers of the current series, Golden Wind, Hiroyuki Omori and Takamitsu Sueyoshi, to also answer questions and giving new insights into the series itself. Whether this could mean confirmation of a new season following Golden Wind’s finale is yet to be seen, but we’ll be sure to let you know here at Comicbook.com!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Official Twitter Account dropped the bombshell that the creator will be making a special appearance at the popular anime convention, with JoJo fans left wondering if he will be making a special announcement to boot:

Videos by ComicBook.com

【Anime Expo Update】

JOJO panel will not be complete without a comment video from none other than the creator himself; Hirohiko Araki!!! Guess what his favorite Italian food is and come an find out his favorite characters are!!!!!#jojo_anime #Animeexpo2019 pic.twitter.com/sdfarKLexT — TVアニメ『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』公式 (@anime_jojo) July 2, 2019

For those who may not know, and without going into TOO many spoilers, Golden Wind is not the last “season” of the strange series in the manga. Following the adventures of Giorno Giovanna, son of franchise villain Dio Brando, a group of unlikely “Stand” users attempt to overtake the villainous Italian mob, Passione.

The next big story arc, as has usually been the case with each season, will follow a different relative/descendant of the “JoJo family”. Giorno, in a bizarre way, was the son of both Dio and Jonathan Joestar because Brando’s head was attached to JoJo’s body. That’s what you can do when you have some vampiric powers under your belt. The next season should be “Stone Ocean“, which was the following story arc after Golden Wind, pointing the spotlight on a direct family member of Jotaro Kujo, the star of Stardust Crusaders and supporting character of Diamond Is Unbreakable.

What do you think will be the surprise announcement from the creator of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? What has been your favorite season so far of the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, or the JoJo clan!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.