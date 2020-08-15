JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Shows Off Superman and Batman's Best JoJo Poses

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is perhaps the anime series that has created the most memes when it comes to its amazing poses that are performed by the Joestars and their friends, and two of the biggest super heroes in the world, Batman and Superman, are getting in on the fun thanks in part to some fan art that places the characters into the Hirohiko Araki franchise! Specifically taking the poses of two of the main characters from the second story arc of the franchise, Battle Tendency, the art definitely gives the Dark Knight and the Man of Tomorrow a new sense of flair!

DC Fandome, the online event that will be taking place later this month, is sure to give us a lot of new information about the Caped Crusader and the Last Son of Krypton, with announcements coming in regarding movies, video games, and other mediums. Batman and Superman may both fight on the light side, but they are two very different characters, with Clark Kent leaning harder into the idea of the light and Bruce Wayne deciding to fight from the shadows and use fear against his enemies. While we don't see these two DC Comics superheroes striking Joestar poses in the future, it would make for one heck of a crossover!

Instagram Artist Tyrone Barnes shared this amazing art work that takes Gotham's vigilante and Metropolis' shining star, having them strike some dynamic poses that would make them easily be a part of the anime franchise that has become such a big hit thanks to the work of creator Hirohiko Araki:

With Batman coming back to the silver screen thanks to the upcoming film directed by Matt Reeves, Superman's future is still up in the air when it comes to the movies. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans can certainly sympathize with the latter, as they await any new information when it comes to the franchise's return to the medium of anime, as folks are waiting to hear if a sixth season will be confirmed in the future.

What other JoJo poses do you want to see DC heroes strike? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Joestar clan!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.