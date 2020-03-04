JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Unleashes The Power Of The Ripple With Bloody Caesar Cosplay

The second season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was far different from the arcs that followed it, focusing on “Ripple Attacks” versus Stands, and one fan has amazingly recreated the character of Caesar Zeppeli via Cosplay! With the second story line following Joseph Joestar in his younger days facing off against a group of vampires dubbed “The Pillarmen”, it took fans on an exciting adventure that didn’t feature any Stands of any kind. With Caesar and Joseph both utilizing the power of the Ripple, the member of the Zeppeli bloodline may have died but his legacy lives on!

Caesar appeared in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as a rival to Joseph, looking to use his Ripple to eradicate the vampire scourge. While he eventually becomes fast friends with the member of the Joestar clan, it isn’t enough to save his life as he is killed in a fight with the member of the Pillarmen, Wamuu. In one of the most dramatically emotional moments of the entire franchise, Joseph unleashes a devastating scream following the loss of his friend, alongside their mentor Lisa Lisa who taught them how to further master the attack that is the Ripple.

While the Zeppeli family hasn’t appeared as much as they did in the franchise prior to the arrival of Stands, the seventh arc of the series, Steel Ball Run, will re-introduce a new Zeppeli into the series. Said Zeppeli joins the Joestar family in an alternate reality story that sees Stand Users galloping across the country in order to win a race that may give them their heart’s desire as a result of taking home the gold! While neither the seventh, or sixth, seasons have been confirmed for the anime, we’re crossing our fingers that they’ll be revealed sooner rather than later!

