Read: New JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapters are Now Available

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might not have a big role during this year's Jump Festa, but that isn't stopping the franchise from releasing some big news when it comes to the story of the Joestars that spans the generations as free chapters of the fourth storyline of the series, Diamond Is Unbreakable, is now available to read for free! The fourth saga of the long-running anime franchise follows the story of Josuke and his Stand of Crazy Diamond as he attempts to protect the sleepy town of Morioh from a serial killer who takes women's hands as trophies!

Each season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been unique in the fact that they have spanned the generations of Joestar, while also presenting new unique protagonists with new Stands or new abilities in the realm of the Ripple! With the high schooler of Josuke Higashakita being the illegitimate son of Joseph Joestar, he learns of his background in the unique family while also discovering the powers of his own Stand in Crazy Diamond, which could unleash a number of high-intensity punches as well as heal any wounds by reversing whatever it touched. While this might not be considered the best of the series, Diamond Is Unbreakable definitely left an impression on JoJo fans!

Shonen Jump shared the big news that new chapters of Diamond Is Unbreakable would be released for free for fans to read at their discretion, allowing readers to experience the fourth story arc for the first time or revisit the world of Josuke Higashakita and the sleepy town of Morioh:

JoJo's fans! New chapters of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable have been added to the Shonen Jump digital vault. Chapters 115–133 now available! https://t.co/vzIaiHGO9v pic.twitter.com/NZkuoyoQ5A — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) December 18, 2020

Fans have been waiting for quite some time for any news about JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's return to the world of anime, though many believe that the next season of the series will be confirmed next year during a special event that will place the spotlight on the Joestars once again. With the next season most likely following the adventure of the daughter of Jotaro Kujo venturing through the Stone Ocean, fans can't wait to see what the future holds for Hirohiko Araki's franchise!

