JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Escape Game Coming to the US

SCRAP Entertainment, a major player in the craze of live “escape room” entertainment, is teaming with VIZ Media to bring an escape game set in the world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to the United States.

So far, the game is only scheduled for appearances in California, but fans at the U.S. FanimeCon (taking place in San Jose from May 25-28) and Anime Expo (in Los Angeles, July 4-8) can immerse themselves in JoJo’s Bizarre Escape: The Hotel, a “live experience” that will allow fans to puzzle their way through a bizarre adventure of their own in which they will interact with concepts and settings from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

“I hope you enjoy becoming a character, using Stand-powers, and solving the puzzles,” said Kazu Iwata, CEO of SCRAP Entertainment, in a statement. “This time around, we have the opportunity to hold games at anime conventions, which is definitely a prime location to immerse yourselves into this bizarre world! The more you immerse yourself, the better time you’ll have.”

Based on author Hirohiko Araki’s groundbreaking Shonen Jump manga series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure follows the multigenerational tale of the heroic Joestar family and their never-ending battle against evil.

In JoJo’s Bizarre Escape: The Hotel, fans will play the role of one of the five people (and one dog) on Jotaro’s team, travelling to defeat their arch-nemesis, DIO.

Here’s the official description of the game: “Trapped in a labyrinthine hotel, players must examine clues and solve a gauntlet of puzzles by utilizing their special abilities in order to defeat the mastermind.”

At the center of this event will be the brand new original character developed exclusively for this game, officially approved by Hirohiko Araki himself.

Fans will also have a chance to pick up exclusive merchandise only available to individuals attending the event.

“Real Escape Game format pioneer SCRAP has brought the colorful world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to life in their latest game,” said Naruo Uchida, VIZ Media’s Senior Director of Animation & CPG Licensing. “We invite fans to immerse themselves in the JoJo’s Bizarre Escape: The Hotel experience this summer at Fanime and Anime Expo!”

SCRAP’s JoJo’s Bizarre Escape: The Hotel will run at FanimeCon in San Jose and Anime Expo in Los Angeles. Game sessions must be reserved online. Fanime session tickets can be purchased at this website, with Anime Expo session tickets coming soon.