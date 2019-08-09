This Bizarre Fan Art Unites All The Generations of Joestar

Aside from the Stands and Ripples and every other weird thing that you’ll find in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series, one of the most notable aspects of the franchise is that each story arc follows a different protagonist who retains the Joestar bloodline. Sometimes, they manage to continue the story in unique ways with Giorno Giovanna counting as a Joestar even though he was Dio’s son, since Brando was inhabiting Jonathan’s body. Also, Josuke of Diamond Is Unbreakable is the illegitimate son of Joseph Joestar from Battle Tendency. One fan has decided to smash all the generations together in one glorious piece of fan art!

Reddit User Hagou shared a picture of each protagonist of each story arc within the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise and hopefully, one day, we’ll see each and every member pictured here in their own season of the anime:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manages to leverage its strength as something of an anthology series, following different characters with each new season. While there are still three story arcs to go, with potentially more on the way from the creator Hirohiko Araki, fans are crossing their fingers that an announcement will be made sooner rather than later for the sixth season of the franchise, following the recent ending of Golden Wind.

Aside from the Joestars, other characters have managed to return to the series after featuring in one season. Koichi made a brief appearance in Golden Wind after being a prominent side character in Diamond Is Unbreakble. Polnareff become one of the most important characters near the end of Golden Wind after playing a significant role in Stardust Crusaders. Finally, Dio Brando was the villain for both the first and third seasons of the franchise with Phantom Blood and Stardust Crusaders. Manga enthusiasts may know which characters make return appearances later on in the franchise but it will make for a nice surprise for anime fans to see who may pop up to have yet another bizarre adventure down the line.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.