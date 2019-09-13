JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan-Poster Highlights Series’ Next Big Stand

The sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has yet to be confirmed but fans are eagerly anticipating seeing the next adventure of the Joestar family line come to life via the medium of anime. With the next installment of the story, after Golden Wind, following the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, attempting to clear her own name from within a maximum security prison, the storyline has some of the most bizarre Stands that the series has presented to date. Joining the likes of Star Platinum, Crazy Diamond, and Golden Wind, Stone Free acts as the “main Stand” of the sixth installment and one fan has created a new poster in anticipation of its arrival!

Reddit User TheParadoxSpace recolored a panel from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’s manga, creating a brand new poster that shows off Jolyne summoning her strange companion in an attempt to save herself from the threats that are consistently around every corner of the prison:

Each protagonist’s Stand in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had a strange, yet powerful, ability that managed to allow the members of the Joestar clan to achieve victory in their darkest hours. From stopping time to warping reality to even creating new life, Stone Free is in good company with its ability to turn both itself, and Jolyne, into string. Much like the other Stands though, Stone Free is able to deliver a series of “machine gun punches” that prove just how “useless” enemies can be beneath its blows.

As mentioned above, the sixth season has yet to be confirmed but with an upcoming OVA following the supporting character, Kishibe Rohan in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, its clear there is still a hunger for new adventures in this Stand dominated universe.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.