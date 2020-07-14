JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Sound Off on the Series' Best JoJo

One of the biggest strengths of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise is that each season gives us a brand new Joestar to follow as they test their Stand against hordes of enemy Stand Users and fans of the series recent;y had the opportunity to share their love of their favorite protagonist from the Hirohiko Araki series. With Viz Media taking the opportunity to get fans' thoughts on which Joestar is the best and why they went with any given era when it comes to one of the weirdest anime franchises that are currently running today!

It's time. Who is the BEST JoJo, and why? pic.twitter.com/LaGV7UnI1V — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 11, 2020

