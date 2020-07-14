JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Sound Off on the Series' Best JoJo
One of the biggest strengths of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise is that each season gives us a brand new Joestar to follow as they test their Stand against hordes of enemy Stand Users and fans of the series recent;y had the opportunity to share their love of their favorite protagonist from the Hirohiko Araki series. With Viz Media taking the opportunity to get fans' thoughts on which Joestar is the best and why they went with any given era when it comes to one of the weirdest anime franchises that are currently running today!
Who is the BEST JoJo, and why? pic.twitter.com/LaGV7UnI1V— VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 11, 2020
Who is your favorite JoJo? What season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will you always hold closest to your heart?
The Stone Ocean Is Coming
What a dumb question pic.twitter.com/OgFQ2oDHTM— King casual (BLUE STINGER STING ME) (@Musicedge2) July 11, 2020
JoJolion With A Sneak Attack
Joshu cause its Joshu but i dont think you are ready for this conversation yet pic.twitter.com/IbnEDgdsHd— Ceo of beetles (@ThisIsJobin) July 11, 2020
The Golden Wind Can't Be Ignored
Not really a question, this man had a dream and accomplished it in a week. And his stand pre Requiem was OP as hell, and considering he was conceived with Jonathan body leads me to believe he would be a strong hamon user. And he can do that trick with his ears. So yeah GIOGIO FTW pic.twitter.com/MRdwtmHFC0— Michelangelo (@MichelangeloV0) July 12, 2020
Never Make Fun Of The Hair
Josuke. Feels the most layered with his more nonlethal, empathetic nature, along with his mean streak and pride about his hair, loyalty, and his old man’s cunning and amusing bits of greed. A very 3-dimensional, lovable dude. Gappy is a good contender though, we’ll see how 8 ends pic.twitter.com/dazm64mCWp— Bro’s Versus Road (@NabariNoBro) July 11, 2020
Who Needs A Stand Anyway?
The easy answer is Jonathan Joestar. He started it all: His arc covered Dio, and the effects of his existence still contributed all the way too part 6. If not for the capture of his body, we might not have SPlat. So strong, he doesn't even need a stand. The OG JOJO FTW pic.twitter.com/qqdsF4F0We— Binary (@JamesDanny16) July 12, 2020
Oh My Goooood!
The SteelBall Run, A Fan Favorite
Johhny pic.twitter.com/sV99uRAySe— Del🏀 (Reading One Piece) (@shohokus_basket) July 11, 2020
