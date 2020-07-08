JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Rips Jotaro Right Out Of The Anime

✖

While each season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has focused on a different generation of the Joestar bloodline, perhaps there has been no bigger character than Jotaro Kujo, the JoJo that kicked off the introduction of Stands to the series and one cosplayer has put together an aesthetic that brings us a pitch perfect recreation of the wielder of Star Platinum. Though it might be hard to believe, Jotaro wasn't even 18 when he first debuted in the franchise's third season, Stardust Crusaders, but he still was able to ultimately defeat Dio Brando and end the antagonist's curse on his family.

Jotaro made his introduction in season three but remained a part of the franchise in both the fourth and fifth seasons with Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind, though the latter was essentially nothing more than a cameo. With the finale of Stardust Crusaders giving Jotaro's Stand, Star Platinum, the ability to freeze time, Kujo definitely became one of the strongest beings in the series to date. With season six having yet to be confirmed for an anime season of its own, fans are waiting to see Jotaro in a whole new role, as a father! With Jotaro's daughter, Jolyne, taking the reins as the protagonist of the Stone Ocean, Kujo still has a big role to play in the potential sixth season and it will definitely be surprising to a number of fans!

Instagram Cosplayer LeonChrio shared this amazing Jotaro Kujo interpretation that almost seems as if it ripped the Stand wielding Joestar directly from the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, which continues to skyrocket in popularity in both the East and the West:

What do you think of this amazing cosplay from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Do you think we'll get word of a sixth season soon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!

