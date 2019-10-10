Garfield Gets the Absolute Weirdest JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Crossover Ever

Yoshikage Kira is one of the most terrifying villains to be found in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure roster, even managing to give Dio Brando a run for his money. Appearing in the fourth season of the franchise, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Kira and his Stand, Killer Queen, manage to deliver a one two punch to their opponents that usually result in explosive results. Now, one fan has decidedly to humorously, and horrifyingly, combine Kira with Garfield’s Jon Arbuckle, creating an amalgam of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Garfield that cannot be ignored.

Artists LumpyTouch and DoritoMeatbag managed to put together this hilarious combination of the very different franchises, placing both Arbuckle and his troublesome cat Garfield into the shoes of Yoshikage Kira and his powerful Stand, Killer Queen:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kira was one scary villain when he descended upon the sleepy town of Morioh, using his Stand in order to help eliminate his victims and keep their severed hands as trophies. Wanting to simply “live a quiet life”, Josuke and the rest of his crew had a titanic battle against Yoshikage during the finale of Diamond Is Unbreakable where they barely managed to squeak out a victory.

Garfield has practically been an American institution for 40 years! Originally created by Jim Davis, the lasagna loving tabby has managed to have two live action feature length films, a number of animated series, countless pieces of merchandise and even some video games to its name. The franchise doesn’t appear to be stopping any time soon, still regularly appearing in the “funny papers” of newspapers across the world.

What do you think of this hilarious crossover that unites the worlds of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable with Garfield? What other comic strip characters should enter the world of the Joestars? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.