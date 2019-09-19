JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animator Says They Weren’t Paid for Work on Golden Wind

When it comes to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, fans are still going on and on about its latest season. The once-niche title has become a favorite with fans, and Golden Wind has only grown that fanbase further. For the most part, audiences have been praising David Production for its careful take on this latest JoJo arc, but a new report has fans second-guessing their support.

Over on Twitter, fans got a taste of chaos after a well-known animator on JoJo posted a sketch in honor of the anime. Kohei Ashiya, who has worked on the anime since it came to David Production, put up a black-and-white sketch of Giorno Giovanni to the delight of fans. However, those feelings were muddled after fans learned the animator did work on the finale for free.

“The finale of JoJo is still exciting [fans] after 60 days since its release. Actually, in this series, from the first episode on, I was allowed to work it all for free with no payments. Did you think that Rohan was drawing anime in order to be disappointed by money,” the artist shared.

The post drummed up some negative attention rather quickly, so Ashiya made sure to clarify his comments. The animator went on to say they had no ill-will towards the studio and worked hard on the show given their love for it.

“Just to make sure there is no misunderstanding, it wasn’t because I was prepared to say ‘Please let me participate as a volunteer’ on [the episode]. I got through it with love. Watch out for future developments,” the animator wrote.

“I do not want to hurt the passion and love of all the staff who worked on the show, so I will end this matter at once. I’m going to love JoJo more than anyone else.”

For fans, this update is all sorts of concerning. JoJo is a definitely fan-favorite title, and millions of fans tuned into its latest season this past year. Golden Wind made the series more hype than ever before, and it could only do so thanks to talent like Ashiya. As reports continue to surface about the poor working conditions of animators in Japan, many fans are disheartened to hear JoJo has been affected.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and most recent part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.