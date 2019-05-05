JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5 Takes Another Break With Recap Episode

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans have seen the series take breaks before, and now with Golden Wind’s story entering a new phase the series has unfortunately taken another break this week with a special recap episode. The latest recap comes at an especially tough time given that the Bucciarati Gang just lost one of their members, and now they have seen an imprint of the Passione Gang Boss’ face.

Dubbed “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind Destino,” the Episode 28.5 recap special catalogs everything from the beginning of the series, to the fights against the Hitman Team, and up to the latest emotional developments that will leave a major impact going forward.

The latest new episode of the series featured the death of Abbacchio after the Passione Gang’s Boss managed to sneak into a group of kids and catch him off guard. But right before his death, his Stand Moody Blues managed to capture the Passione Boss’ face and slammed itself into a nearby statue.

Abbacchio was forced into a single spot in order to use Moody Blues to look back 15 years in order to get the boss’ identity, and this made him one of the biggest thorns in the boss’ side. Fans got to see his split personality, which allows him to stay hidden, in a battle with Risotto, and thus got to see the lengths the boss has gone throughout his life in order to stay hidden.

But now that the Bucciarati Gang has seen his true face thanks to Abbacchio’s efforts, they are fueled even further as they now prepare to take the battle directly to the boss himself. But death is a part of the series, and fans have gotten used to seeing their favorites lose their lives over the adventures. But while this recap episode definitely stung, it’s what was needed to take a breath after such a big loss.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

