The Latest JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Escape Room Will Make You Scream ‘ORA ORA ORA’

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind may be at an end in both the anime and the manga, but the story of Giorno Giovanna isn’t done yet! A new escape room that promises to offer a real life challenge to fans of the Italian Stand Users has emerged and will begin running early next year, 2020! While details about how the escape room will operate are still under a cloud of secrecy, the story for what fans will experience within the room is not. If you’re looking to enter the shoes of Giorno and Bucciarati in the real world, this may be the experience for you!

Anime News Network shared the details for the upcoming Golden Wind escape room that places participants into a “Bizarre Museum” from which they must escape while in the roles as two of the biggest protagonists in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The escape room itself will be travelling across thirty cities in Japan, offering numerous opportunities for fans of Hirohiko Araki’s franchise starting in January of next year. Pre-orders for tickets will also be made available this month for fans eager to confirm their place in the escape!

This will actually be the third JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure escape room, with the franchise collaborating with Real Escape Games and the previous two entries also following the Stand populated franchise. With the two previous rooms named “Escape From JoJo’s Bizarre Amusement Park” and “Escape From JoJo’s Bizarre Mansion”, the latest room will certainly be in good company.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ended with Giorno Giovanna overtaking the Passione mafia from Diavolo, with Bucciarati unfortunately dying during the process. With that being said, we would imagine that the escape room’s story won’t function as a sequel to the world established in this fifth installment of the franchise, but perhaps as a side story that lets participants revisit the universe.

Will you be attempting to leave the escape room based on the world of the Golden Wind? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.