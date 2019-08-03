This JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Puts Golden Genderbent Spin on Giorno

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans have been waiting a long time to see the fifth iteration of the series, Golden Wind, get an anime adaptation. So fans are being left in a weird state now that the anime has reached its end. But that doesn’t mean that the love of the franchise will come to an end, and really, the series is now more popular than it ever has been as new fans are coming into the bizarre fold each and every day.

One of the ways fans have shown their love for the latest iteration of the anime is through cosplay, and one genderbent take on this season’s JoJo, Giorno Giovanna, has gotten a lot of attention from fans for being a particularly golden experience. Check it out below!

Cosplay Artist @hannie.ge (who you can find on Instagram here) shared the incredible take on Giorno above, and it’s a particularly good highlight for his blue and red coloration. Though the lighter pink and gold outfit was more prominent in the anime’s adaptation, this color scheme was a particularly popular choice among fans when the series’ manga was still being released.

Golden Wind initially got a lot of attention for the drastic shift in character design as the previous four iterations featured more muscular characters. And while the shift toward more slender designs began with the fourth iteration, but it was confirmed with the fifth iteration as it featured a much different look for previously established characters like Jotaro. But these slender design expand the choices for fun genderbent spin on the series!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind was the fifth and now concluded part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.