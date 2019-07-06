JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Confirms One-Hour Finale Special

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind would have aired the final episode of its run had it not been for a few breaks, but unfortunately, many fans found out the hard way that the series would be returning for its final two episodes at a later date. After reports sprang up about the series getting a one-hour special, and then later clarifying it was for the final episodes, the airing of Episode 37 of the series confirmed this for sure.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind will be returning for a one-hour final episode special on July 28th, this will be the final two episodes of its 39 episode order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “JoJo Part 5: Golden Wind” anime will return with a 1-hour finale on July 28th pic.twitter.com/SQAsrkhxES — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) July 5, 2019

With the end of the series cour on July 5th, a new timeslot and date was selected for the final episodes of the season that had yet to air. They were unfortunately pushed back due to slight delays (which resulted in the few recap episode specials throughout the season), so July 28th was one of the few spots in the schedule still available as the Summer 2019 anime schedule kicks in.

Though this initially came with a bout of bad news, this one-hour finale will definitely serve as a fitting send off for Golden Wind. As the battle against Diavolo reaches its climax, it will surely be neat to see the final two episodes play out in a one hour block. It might be a while before fans get to see another JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure season, so at least it will end this season in a blaze of glory.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.