Watch: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – Part 5 Closes Season With Epic Finale

The day has come, JoJo fans. After more than 35 episodes, the moment has arrived for the anime’s latest season to close. Today, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure — Part 5 said goodbye to fans with its finale, and fans will want to check out the big finish as soon as possible.

If you are ready to watch the finale, you can find the two-part episode on Crunchyroll now. Episodes 38 and 39 were released earlier this morning to the delight of fans. The special episode expanded itself to fit in even more JoJo drama, and the finale seems to have done the trick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, JoJo has been trending worldwide and in the U.S. since its release. It turns out the world’s eyes are on this fifth season, and fans are paying tribute to the explosive finale online as expected.

With this latest season at its end, fans of JoJo are coming together to talk about the best parts of Golden Wind. This fifth season marked an important turn in the franchise has leads like Giorno Giovanni stepped into the light. If anything, this latest season has made interest in a sixth season soar, but no word has come from David Productions on such a project.

However, the team behind Warner Bros. Japan would be happy to bolster such a season. The licensor visited Anime Expo a few weeks ago in Los Angeles, and two producers told fans the key to getting a sixth season of JoJo ordered would be fan support. If audiences show David Productions how much they want a season six, it would be a no-brainer ordering the season. So if you are amongst the millions hoping, then you better check out this finale ASAP so you can get to penning some fan-letters.

So, are you sad to see JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure bring this latest season to a close? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.