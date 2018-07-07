Fans React to ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind’ Premiere

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans have been waiting to find out whether or not Part 5 of the manga would be getting an anime adaptation for some time, and now that they know its actually coming, the wait is getting tough.

But some lucky fans in attendance during the series’ panel at Anime Expo 2018 were treated to a premiere of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind’s first episode and response has been great.

The pressure was intense for the first episode of this season to go well considering the long time it’s taken to get from manga to page (despite the rise in fan support for the series overall in the last decade), but thankfully the staff behind the new season was fully prepared to put a great first episode forward.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, adapting Part 5 of the series, is currently scheduled for a premiere in October. The voice cast for the series currently includes Kenshou Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the series premiere at Anime Expo, and let us know if this hypes you up for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind‘s full premiere in October

@silencedrowns

Twitter user @silencedrowns waited over a decade for this series premiere, and thankfully it went beyond their expectations:

I CAN’T BELIEVE IT GOLDEN WIND ANIME IS AMAZING I WANT TO CRY FOREVER THANK YOU VIZ THANK YOU DAVID PRO THANK YOU ARAKI



I waited over a decade for this and it was better than I expected — Diana @ AX JoJo / Sailor Moon (@silencedrowns) July 6, 2018

@G0ffThew

Twitter user @G0ffThew says the season is off to a great start so far, and can’t wait for the full rollout of the season this October:

Jojo Part 5 is off to a great start. Can’t wait for fall. — Mother’s Basement @Anime Expo (@G0ffThew) July 6, 2018

@debaoki

Twitter user @debaoki mentions that no photos were allowed during the season premiere, but got a picture of the excited crowd to show just how well it went over with those in attendance:

.@VIZMedia #jojospanel at #ax2018 – no photos allowed for premiere showing of first episode of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind, but it got the room whooping and hollering a lot. Simulcast starts in October pic.twitter.com/N6IdzY5Jcz — Deb Aoki (@debaoki) July 6, 2018

@pkjd

Twitter user @pkjd tells fans it covers about “the first [five] chapters or so,” and that the episode didn’t have an official ending or opening theme sequence yet but was still impressive nonetheless:

Got to see the AX premiere of JoJo Pt.5 episode 1. I believe it covered the first 5 chapters or so; up to where Bruno gets introduced. Enjoyed it so far! The voices fit perfectly. No OP/ED yet but I just know it will be as amazing as the others. pic.twitter.com/3boFKkrsXj — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) July 7, 2018

@YonkouProd

Twitter user @YonkouProd can’t wait to watch the rest of the season now that the first episode was “incredible”:

Part 5 is INCREDIBLE! I CANT WAIT TO WATCH IT ALL — YonkouProductions @ Anime Expo (@YonkouProd) July 6, 2018

@SavinTheBees

Twitter user @SavinTheBees says the first episode of Golden Wind was as “good as [he] wanted it to be” thus fortifying the sentiment many other fans are sharing:

Jojo panel is over and holy shit episode one of Part 5 is as good as I wanted it to be — Plathanos ??? @ Anime Expo (@SavinTheBees) July 6, 2018

@VLordGTZ

Twitter user @VLordGTZ says that it “looks to be a great adaption” and further emphasizes how “fantastic” the episode was and how the crowd was “super” into it:

I saw the first episode of JoJo Part 5 at the JoJo AX Panel with @kiirobon and @LumRanmaYasha , and it was fantastic!!! The crowd was super into it, and it looks to be a great adaption! — VLord @ Anime Expo (@VLordGTZ) July 6, 2018

@AnimeSavior

Twitter user @AnimeSavior wraps it all up by saying that both Golden Wind and the Toonami run of Diamond is Unbreakable will both be big events full of excitement:

Just got out of the JoJo’s panel. Couldn’t livetweet due to AX restrictions, but all I can say is that Part 4 and Part 5 will be an absolute blast. #AX2018 — Daniel Limjoco @ #AX2018 (@AnimeSavior) July 6, 2018

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been running for so long, it’s no stranger to bizarre censorship either with one recent anime censoring Jotaro’s cigarette smoking from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders. There are even more bizarre fan projects such as this oddly fitting mash-up of Seinfeld and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure into Jerry’s Bizarro Adventure.

The series is also getting a special exhibit in Japan titled “Hirohiko Araki JoJo Exhibition: Ripples of Adventure,” will be held at the National Art Center in Tokyo beginning August 24. The exhibit will display many images of his famous characters over the years and Araki announced that he will produced new work for the exhibit as well along with collaborative works from artists like such as Motohiko Odani, Kunihiko Morinaga, and WOW. This exhibit is only the second time a single manga author has had an exhibit in the National Art Center, with the last exhibit celebrating the works of the influential Osamu Tezuka 28 years ago.