JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Gets Classy with Special Suits Collection

If there’s one thing that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure excels at over creating amazing Stand battles, it’s giving the franchise’s characters a sense of style and fashion the likes of which have never been seen. As no exception, two of the protagonists of Golden Wind, Giorno Giovanna and Bruno Bucciarati, wear outfits that you would NEVER see walking down the street. Now, while fans won’t be given exact replicas of this duo’s outlandish outfits, they will have the opportunity to wear some classy business suits that bring the spirit of the Joestar bloodline to life!

Twitter User OtakuCalendarJP shared the images of these suits, giving the wearers the spirit of the Golden Wind with styles that do justice to both Giorno Giovanna and Bruno Bucciarati, the latter of which wields the Stand that is the Zipper Man to open portals in space:

[Jojo Fashion] Giorno & Bucciarati themed suits. Buono ! pic.twitter.com/jfYkWvbyrD — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) December 18, 2019

Golden Wind was one of the most insane chapters of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise to date, with the son of Dio Brando taking center stage in an attempt to take over the mob that is Passione, trying to turn it into a force for good. While Giorno was the next in line in the Joestar bloodline, it could be argued that Bucciarati was the true protagonist of the fifth season, appearing nearly as much if not more so than his fellow Stand user.

Unfortunately, unlike his friend, Bruno didn’t make it to the end of the season alive, having been released from this mortal coil during the final fight with Passione’s boss, Diavolo. Though Bucciarati may have died, his dream of pushing the Passione mob into a new direction succeeded with Giorno becoming the new boss following Diavolo’s defeat!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.