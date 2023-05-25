JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Revisits Golden Wind With Stylish Vinyl

David Production has been working on the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise for over a decade, bringing to life more than a few Stand users in its time. While the animation house recently finished translating the events that focused on the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, in Stone Ocean, a new vinyl pressing is taking anime fans back to the day of Giorno Giovanna and the Golden Wind. With the arc pitting Giorno and company against the devilish Diavolo, it had quite a few bangers in its soundtrack.

While Giorno was technically a Joestar, his origins came from a place that was far more villainous than previous stars of the anime. Giovanna was the son of Dio Brando, and while he had a few similarities with his dear old dad, he was able to bypass any vampiric influence that his father had. Luckily for Giorno, his Stand had some serious power backing it up. While the first iteration of the Golden Wind had the ability to heal nearly any wound and deliver some serious blows, it eventually evolved into the Stand known as Golden Wind Requiem. In the final fight against Diavolo, Giorno's Stand placed the mob boss into a cycle of never-ending death that he would never be free from.

Golden Wind: Vinyl Press

Milan Records is set to release a new Vinyl that collects the tracks of the Golden Wind on July 7th of this year. Collecting twenty-six tracks from the anime adaptation, color variants are planned for release at both Barnes & Noble and RightStuf. With musician Yugo Kanno responsible for the soundtrack, Joestar fans can pre-order the vinyl here.

(Photo: Milan Records)

Following the conclusion of the Stone Ocean, David Productions has been tight-lipped with regard to any future anime adaptations of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Should the anime series continue to follow the manga, the next most likely season would focus on the cross-country horse race known as Steel Ball Run, considered by many JoJo fans to be one of the best entries in the franchise. Luckily, the manga by HIrohiko Araki has continued thanks to mangaka Eiichiro Oda.

Which anime soundtracks should make the leap to a vinyl release? What was your favorite soundtrack from the universe of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.