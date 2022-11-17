New JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Manga Will Focus on Golden Wind Villains

Hirohiko Araki is a busy man, with his story focusing on Jolyne Cujoh set to bring its anime adaptation to an end this December with Netflix's final season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. The ending of this series will pave the way for two new stories which have already run their course in the popular franchise's manga, with Steel Ball Run and JoJolion taking place in another universe. Now, Araki is returning to the Golden Wind to focus on a new short story following two adversaries to Giorno Giovanna and friends.

Squalo and Tizzano first appeared in the latter half of Golden Wind, working for Diavolo and the Passione mafia in an effort to stop the son of Dio Brando and company from overtaking the criminal organization and setting it on a much more altruistic path. The pair of Stand wielders may or may not be a couple but they are certainly close, with both the villains willing to sacrifice themselves for their partner. The Stands that they use are called Clash and Talking Head respectively, with the former appearing as a shark-like creature that can attack from any body of water and the latter actually replacing someone's tongue with a freakish creature that can stop its target from revealing what is happening to them.

JoJo's Bizarre Duo

In the upcoming magazine hitting Japan, JoJo Magazine Winter 2022, the short story focusing on this Golden Wind pairing will be titled "The Witness For The Gang" and will be written by author Keiji Ando, who has previously written stories for Kaiju No 8 and Sakuna respectively.

The magazine will also feature a continuation of Lisa Lisa's story, the Harmon user that helped Joseph Joestar overcome the vampire Kars during the events of Battle Tendency. Also included in the publication will be some tricks of the trade when it comes to Hirohiko Araki's method in tackling manga, along with new information about the final Stone Ocean episodes and the upcoming third season of the live-action adaptation of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan.

