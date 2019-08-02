Who Survived The Finale of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind?

The dust has settled for the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and now there’s nothing left for the characters to do but reflect and count their dead. As has been the case with the franchise’s earlier seasons, the strange journey isn’t afraid to kill characters when the story demands it. Golden Wind saw quite a few characters die either at the hands of Diavolo or his minions, and audiences were surprised both at the deaths and just who managed to survive the final battle.

Of Giorno’s crew, Bucciarati, Narancia, and Abbacchio did not make it to the finish line, though Bruno had technically died a while before the final fight and was in essence a zombie being propelled by Giovanna’s Stand abilities. The heroic Stand Users who managed to make it to the end included Giorno himself, Trish (Diavolo’s daughter), Mista (The Sex Pistols wielding Stand User), and Polnareff (sort of). Polnareff “survives” after his body dies against Diavolo by placing his soul into the body of the turtle that was acting as a carrier for the crew numerous times throughout the latter half of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We see Giorno, Mista, and Polnareff assemble in the final seconds of the season five finale, with Giovanna achieving his goal of taking over the Passione mob and gaining tribute from those looking to employ the mafia that prides itself on having Stand Users. Though we don’t see Fugo in this finale shot, Giorno’s friend who couldn’t bring himself to betray Diavolo initially, we can assume that he survived to this point with Purple Haze in tact. One survivor of the season may come as a surprise to those who had been following the episodes with anticipation in the form of Diavolo.

Yes, the main antagonist and former boss of Passione, managed to “survive” his fight against Golden Wind Requiem though he surely wishes he had died. Diavolo is now stuck within an infinite loop where each time he dies, whether it be from a stabbing, car accident, or surgery mishap, he resurrects and dies all over again. It’s one of the most powerful, and torturous Stand powers that we’ve ever seen and it makes Giorno night invincible at this point.

Which characters would you like to have seen survive who died during Golden Wind and vice versa? Which Stands do you think can defeat Golden Wind Requiem from the franchise’s past? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Enemy Stands!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.