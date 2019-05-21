Hilarious Evidence Suggests John Wick Belongs In JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

John Wick has always been a favorite amongst movie goers, but it took a recent revisit to turn the character into a bonafide icon. This month, the franchise returned with its third entry, and it was there fans caught up with John at last… well, sort of.

As it turns out, John isn’t the hitman’s real name, and his true title has got fans comparing the gunman to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Recently, one fan hit up Twitter to share a recent discovery about John Wick that has since gone viral. The account, which parodies the creator of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, realized John’s real name makes him a Jojo.

John Wick’s real last name is Jovanovic that makes him a Jojo. pic.twitter.com/XKAUDSG3MY — Araki Hirohiko (@Araki_Hirohiko) May 20, 2019

“John Wick’s real last name is Javanovic,” the fan noted, calling up the hitman’s real name Jardani Jovanovic. “That makes him a Jojo.”

Of course, fans of the anime were quick to jump on board with the meme. John Jovanovic does make for a compelling Joestar name, and the film has shown the guy has what it takes to become a Joestar. His skills as a hitman are unparalleled, and he’s got enough style to make Araki Hirohiko happy. Now, he just needs to add a bit of color and figure out his Stand name.

Hmm. We’re thinking Baba Yaga is a good one, but only if the figure appears as a dog. Oh, too soon?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. You can read up on the entire manga thanks to Viz Media’s online Shonen Jump catalog. More than 200+ chapters are available to read for a low monthly price!