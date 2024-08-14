JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Takes Over Shonen Jump With New Cover

The JOJOLands has been the latest storyline in the long-running, beloved franchise known as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Introducing two new stars in Jodio and Dragona Joestar, the series has focused on the new characters attempting to score the next big heist to make sure their mother is financially taken care of. With seventeen chapters to its name so far, creator Hirohiko Araki might be spending quite a few years following the new Joestar siblings. Now, The JOJOLands is once again front and center in an upcoming cover of Ultra Jump, one of Shueisha’s biggest publications in Japan.

While JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure brought Jolyne Cujoh’s story to an end with the finale of Stone Ocean on Netflix, David Production has yet to confirm when we’ll see the return of the anime adaptation. The anime adaptation will most likely return at some point but Stand fans hoping to see The JOJOLands hit the small screen next might be in for some disappointment. Rather than seeing Jodio and Dragona arrive in the anime series, there are still two major storylines to cover in the forms of Steel Ball Run and JoJolion. Luckily, both these arcs are considered some of the best in the anime franchise’s history.

The JOJOLands Hits Ultra Jump

The upcoming Ultra Jump cover doesn’t just bring together Dragona and Jodio but also assembles the crew that helped the siblings score their latest big heist. Unfortunately for the Stand users, they found themselves trying to steal a diamond from none other than Kishibe Rohan, the manga artist who first appeared in Diamond Is Unbreakable. Jodio and his crew were ultimately able to strike a deal with Rohan but it was no easy feat in fighting the wielder of Heaven’s Door.

The JOJOLands hasn’t just introduced new Joestars, it has introduced some wild new Stands to the long-running series. Jodio has relied on his strange-looking Stand known as November Rain, which has delivered some wild attacks thanks to its mastery of projectiles. On the flip side, Jodio’s brother Dragona uses a Stand dubbed “Smooth Operators”, that allows certain things to be “moved” based on the tiny creatures linked to the Joestar.

