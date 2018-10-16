‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Art Gives Josuke A ‘Golden Wind’ Makeover

One of the most alluring aspects of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s long run is how original creator Hirohiko Araki’s art has evolved through each of the eight parts. The art style often has major shifts between parts, also.

One such shift was the difference in style between Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable, and Part 5: Golden Wind, and one fan imagined what Part 4’s Josuke Higashikata would look like in Golden Wind’s style.

Hi. I was bored so I drew Josuke in Part 5’s artstyle _(:’^) pic.twitter.com/MRgtJo478R — 🔫Mista’s Crotchgun🔫 (@DoritoMeatbag) October 9, 2018

Twitter user @DoritoMeatbag imagined Diamond is Unbreakable’s Josuke with a face more like Golden Wind‘s style. The differences between the two are palpable as Golden Wind’s faces have more of a thicker shading and more prominent eyebrow and lip features.

Naturally, because this is based on Araki’s already strong character design, Josuke looks good in this style as well. Diamond is Unbreakable most likely would have felt like a much different series if Josuke looked this fierce all the time, but this is definitely a strong look for the character.

But it’s great he looks so different from the current protagonist, since Giorno is from a completely different branch of the main Joestar family. He’s also made a much different first impression from past JoJos as well choosing to work in the criminal underworld.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series officially began October 5 in Japan, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll.

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda are directing the adaptation for David Production, and the voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.