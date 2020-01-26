JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Jotaro Cool Genderbent Spin

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure wrapped up its fifth season last year, and fans are eagerly anticipating the next season of the anime — whenever that might be. One of the biggest reasons why (beyond just getting another season of bizarre adventures) is that the next part of the series will feature Jotaro Kujo in a key role after having the fan favorite JoJo taking a backseat for the last two parts. Jotaro is probably the most well known protagonist of this massive series, and much of his identity has been exploding even further online as fans offer up their fun interpretations of the favorite fighter.

With as many interpretations of Jotaro their are out there, it can be hard to find cool ways to keep showing love for the character. But thankfully artists like Elizabeth Rage (who you can find on Instagram here) are up to the challenge with cosplay. Giving Jotaro Kujo a cool genderbent spin (complete with that harsh outline), the Stardust Crusaders hero has never looked better!

Not only is there a fun take on Jotaro Kujo, but Elizabeth Rage’s post also gives a shout out to artist @peteylark (who you can find on Instagram here)’s fun genderbent take on Polnareff as well. With these Stardust Crusaders looking great with their genderbends, it does beg the question of what an entire series featuring this crew would look like!

Part 6 of the series is Stone Ocean, which features not only the return of Jotaro Kujo to the series but the introduction of his daughter, Jolyne. Taking place in the 2010s, the sixth phase of the series sees the Kujos swept up in an old Dio plan and throws everything into all kinds of wild chaos. The sixth part is full of such frenetic energy, there’s a ton of exciting potential as to what an anime adaptation could bring. Hoping to see Jotaro in anime again someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.