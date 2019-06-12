JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Heroes Get Awesome Mecha Makeovers

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable may have ended its run on Toonami recently, but fans of the series have been keeping the spirit of the series alive for quite a while. This series has sparked some of the wildest fan-art as fans have turned the characters into everything from hilarious memes to every other franchise you can think of. But one fan’s concept art has gotten a ton of attention as the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure heroes get a slick mecha makeover combining them with their Stands.

Artist @coralus_SF (who you can find on Twitter here) has mashed JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure together with a concept from Transformers and created a cool new kind of look for the series. Check out two of the cool makeovers below!

I have considered: Turning jojo into Transformers & combining their stands with the user. https://t.co/y73dr1QlU1 pic.twitter.com/BPn4HrVw7O — CORALUS💎Umi Miyao (@coralus_SF) June 9, 2019

These two concepts see Diamond is Unbreakable‘s Josuke Higashikata and Rohan Kishibe, and @coralus_SF’s concept is so slick it’s not hard to imagine series creator debuting this kind of look for his series in a distant iteration. As the series continues to reach the present day or alternate timelines, there could be a universe out there that looks exactly like this. Just imagine how cool the series’ Stand battles would be with mechas.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are creative, and they’re also quite supportive. When the star behind Josuke’s English dub Billy Kametz bid farewell to the series after it wrapped on Toonami, he was instantly met with tons of well wishes and compliments over his work on the series.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The fifth and currently airing iteration of Hirohiko Araki’s series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind , follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.