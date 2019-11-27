Megan Thee Stallion Approves of The Internet’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Memes

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to anime, with a recent photo shoot showing off her love of the white hot property that is My Hero Academia, specifically Shoto Todoroki of UA Academy fame. With the musician creating fan bases with her music and numerous hit social media accounts, Stallion has decided to dip her toes into a new anime franchise in the form of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure! When fans decided to share images and memes that combined Megan with Joseph Joestar from the seasons of Battle Tendency and Stardust Crusaders, the musician gave the combination her full approval!

Megan shared the memes that brought her into the world of the Joestar bloodline via her Official Twitter Account, approving of the photos that have Joseph Joestar striking a pose next to the popular rapper and we can only cross our fingers that “Thee Stallion” will be an upcoming Stand in the franchise:

Videos by ComicBook.com

😂😂😂 love it https://t.co/sT9NhnlDKa — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 20, 2019

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has long used the names of musicians, albums, and songs to create some of their biggest and brightest Stands and characters, both good and evil alike. Dio Brando is of course named after the legendary rocker Dio, Star Platinum is named after the hard rocking song by the band North Star, and of course Crazy Diamond is named after the popular Pink Floyd song. As the years have passed, new Stands and characters have arisen in the franchise with new musical references in tow.

What makes this funny in the English translation of the franchise, copyright issues can sometimes impede using their original names. For example, Trish from Golden Wind has a Stand that was originally named “Spice Girl” but to work in accordance with trademark rules, the Stand’s name is changed to “Spicy Lady” for English viewers.

Do you think Megan Thee Stallion will eventually find her way into JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure proper? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.