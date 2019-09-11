JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans Get Close-Up Look At New Dio Nendoroid

It was me, Dio! There is no more popular villain in the halls of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure than Dio Brando, the immortal vampire who plagues the Joestar family line, even past his death, is getting a brand new piece of merchandise to revel in his delicious evil. A Nendoroid of Dio during his time as the lead antagonist of the franchise’s third season, Stardust Crusaders, will be hitting the scene for fans of JoJo to add to their collection. Arriving for purchase on September 17th, the wielder of the World will make for a great addition to any collector’s JoJo shelf!

Twitter User Medicos_Et_J posted the close-up look at the fabulous Dio, sporting his yellow outfit when he first employed the World against the team of Jotaro Kujo, Joseph Joestar, and their Stand wielding partners in a fight throughout Egypt’s streets:

Dio was such a unique character in the stable of Stand wielders. First appearing in the initial season of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise, Brando was originally taken in by the Joestar line but, because he’s amazingly evil, decided to attempt to bring down the family just for something to do. When his plans went awry to kill Joseph Joestar, the first protagonist of the franchise, Dio came upon a stone mask that transformed him into a vampire and created the main antagonist of the series that we all know to this day!

At the end of the first season, Dio managed to survive the events of his fight with Joseph by transplanting his own head onto Joestar’s dead body. It was quite grotesque but not only gave him a new shot at life, but a new Stand as well in the form of “The World”, which had the amazing ability to stop time for several seconds. Though Dio may have died at the hands of Jotaro during Stardust Crusader’s finale, his fashion sense and nefarious tendencies will surely live on forever.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.