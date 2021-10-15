JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure To Release New Manga This Year

Hirohiko Araki has been telling the story of the Joestars for decades, with fans of the strange manga elated when it was revealed that the mangaka would be returning for a new chapter that has been tentatively titled “JoJo Lands,” While few details are known about the next installment following the conclusion of JoJolion, a new spin-off series returning to the original universe that kicked off the franchise was also announced that will feature classic JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure characters, and it seems as if this new story will be arriving far sooner than many would have thought.

The new spin-off story, which will see Hirohiko Araki handing over the reins of his story to mangakas Kouhei Kadono and Tasuku Karasuma, has yet to reveal an official name, but will apparently be a prequel story that dives into the life of Josuke Higashikata, the protagonist of Diamond Is Unbreakable. With the series being touted as “taking place before Josuke’s Stand was named Crazy Diamond,” the series will also include the villains Hol Horse and Pet Shop who first appeared in the third part of the series, Stardust Crusaders. Now, it seems as though the spin-off will arrive this December, meaning fans only have to wait two more months before experiencing this new story of the Joestars.

Twitter Outlet JoJo Wiki shared the big news that this December’s issue of Ultra Jump will return to the sleepy town of Morioh in the original universe that kicked off JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and will be brought to life by the creators of Boogiepop and No Guns Life respectively before Araki dives into a brand new chapter with JoJo Lands:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is set to return to the world of anime this December as well, with the sixth part Stone Ocean finally coming to television as a Netflix exclusive to start. With the popularity of the strange franchise, it’s pretty much a given that parts seven and eight will get their chance at coming to the world of anime as well, though it will most likely be years before we see Steelball Run and JoJolion hit the small screen.

Are you excited for this new chapter of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to hit this winter?