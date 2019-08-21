What We Know About The Upcoming JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure OVA

Get ready to return to the world of Morioh and Diamond Is Unbreakable with this upcoming JoJo OVA that follows the former antagonist/anti-hero Rohan and his inventive Stand, Heaven’s Door. The fourth season of the popular, albeit strange, franchise saw Rohan square off against the villainous Kira and suffer a number of deaths in his attempt to bring the serial killer to justice while displaying the weird quirks of his Stand. Now, an OVA series that places the manga artist into the seat of protagonist will be debuting this December and we’re here to share the bizarre details with you for Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan!

Crunchyroll shared the additional info for this latest installment of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure via their Official Twitter Account, diving into further details about the continuing saga of the owner of Heaven’s Door (with the official trailer being released by the Official JoJo account below):

Videos by ComicBook.com

This latest animated entries into the world of Morioh follows two specific chapters from the manga that focused on Rohan himself, titled “At A Confessional” and “The Run“. These two chapters actually are only a few in a series of installments that follow the manga artist as he explores entirely new areas of the Joestar world though it may make sense as to why these two were chosen when you dive into the synopsis of them both.

“At A Confessional” finds Rohan travelling to Italy, attempting to take a vacation from drawing his hyper popular manga series, Pink Dark Boy. Much like every other story in manga and anime, things don’t go as planned, though fans looking for a Giorno Giovanna cameo may be disappointed. The other story, “The Run”, focuses on a story involved fitness and a sinister fitness enthusiast who Rohan encounters at the gym. This story actually allowed for the series to revisit the “buff” appearances of Stardust Crusaders.

These new OVA specials will be screened for fans in Japan beginning December 8th and this certainly bodes well for the fact that JoJo fandom is still alive and well. Whether this means that we’re closer to seeing a Season Six being produced is still up in the air, though it certainly doesn’t hurt.

What do you think of the premises of these upcoming OVAs? Was Heaven’s Door one of your favorite Stands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Enemy Stands!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.