Crunchyroll Anime Awards Announce Their 2026 Winners

Since Crunchyroll has become the premier streaming service that exclusively focuses on anime, it makes sense that the platform would create an award ceremony to honor the best of the best within the medium. The Crunchyroll Anime Awards for 2026 recently held its ceremony, honoring the biggest series of the past year. With over seventy three million votes cast by fans, some recent classics got their due, but anime fans might also be surprised to see what shockers took home the gold. Crunchyroll’s 10th Anime Awards has released a convenient list of winners that you can check out below.

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The list, which you can check out below, saw the likes of My Hero Academia’s final season winning for anime of the year, while Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle claimed victory for best anime film of the year. On top of these major wins, Cartoon Network’s Lazarus took home “Best Original Anime” while the Straw Hat Pirates once again represented One Piece by winning “Best Continuing Series.” You can check out the extensive list below:

Anime of the Year – My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

Film of the Year – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Original Anime – Lazarus

Best Continuing Series – ONE PIECE

Best New Series – Gachiakuta

Best Opening Sequence – On The Way – AiNA THE END – DAN DA DAN Season 2

Best Ending Sequence – I — BUMP OF CHICKEN — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

Best Action – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Best Comedy – DAN DA DAN Season 2

Best Drama – The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)

Best Isekai Anime – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

Best Romance – The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Best Slice of Life – SPY x FAMILY Season 3

Best Animation – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Best Background Art – Gachiakuta

Best Character Design – Gachiakuta

Best Director – Akinori Fudesaka, Norihiro Naganuma — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)

Best Main Character – Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)

Best Supporting Character – Katsuki Bakugo — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

“Must Protect At All Cost” Character – Anya Forger — SPY x FAMILY Season 3

Best Anime Song – IRIS OUT — Kenshi Yonezu — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Best Score – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) – Aoi Yuki — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)

Best Voice Artist Performance (English) – Lucien Dodge — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic) – Tariq Obaid — Taro Sakamoto — SAKAMOTO DAYS

Best Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese) – Charles Emmanuel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish ) – Carles Teruel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Voice Artist Performance (French)- Bastien Bourlé — Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

Best Voice Artist Performance (German) – Gerrit Schmidt—Foß — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Voice Artist Performance (Hindi) – Abhishek Sharma — Jinshi — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian) – Mosè Singh — Denji — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish) – Jose Antonio Toledano — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Crunchyroll’s Winners

Crunchyroll

It makes sense that My Hero Academia would win the biggest award of the night, as fans were clearly aiming to pay tribute to Deku and UA Academy one last time. While the series would return with an epilogue episode earlier this month, the series finale in 2025 still sent shockwaves throughout the anime community. Also, considering Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle became the biggest anime film of all time at the box office, it makes sense that anime fans would give Tanjiro and the Hashira their due.

What do you think of Crunchyroll’s winners? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Press Release