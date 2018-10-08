‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Confirms Episode Order

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans finally got their wish of seeing the fifth part of the manga series, Vento Aureo, getting adapted into an anime, and now it seems like fans will get to enjoy it for quite a while.

Previously rumored to have around 40 episodes, the series has confirmed that it will run for 39 episodes according to a new listing for the home video releases in Japan.

The “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 5 Golden Wind” anime is confirmed to have 39 episodes total across its ten home video release //t.co/9MqbS0kLzJ pic.twitter.com/goASbEtM7u — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) October 5, 2018

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series officially began October 5 in Japan, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll.

The first episode of the series premiered to much fanfare, as fans were introduced to the brand new setting of Italy and were thrust into a new era of the series following the next in the Joestar bloodline. The 39 episode order is not too surprising given the popularity of the series, and previous entries have all boasted large series orders as well.

Golden Wind definitely has some of the most unique situations in the franchise to date, and fans are already noticing how much the new main character Giorno already differs from previous Joestars, especially given his direct blood connection to series villain Dio Brando. Fans will have a ton to look forward to, and plenty of time to enjoy.

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda are directing the adaptation for David Production, and the voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.