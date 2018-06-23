‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Fans Can’t Wait For Part 5’s Anime

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are finally getting to see an anime adaptation of Part 5 of the original series, Vento Aureo, and with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind this October.

Naturally after waiting two years since the ending of the Part 4 anime adaptation, Diamond is Unbreakable, fans are really excited to see this fan-favorite Vento Aureo arc finally adapted on screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on to see how excited fans are for the next anime of the series, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Lucky fans attending Anime Expo 2018 will get their first look at the series with a special premiere event July 6, but the series will officially release later this October.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.

@niitsumee

@TheOGGriper

Basically what I woke feeling and seeing this morning… jojo is back baby pic.twitter.com/wCjJ7MJsoy — Christian (@TheOGGriper) June 21, 2018

@SavinTheBees

I love how my “watch jojo” is spreading. We must unite, jojo fans. Spread that “watch jojo” greatness pic.twitter.com/Vk8BUzdzLn — PlaThanos ??? ? @AX (@SavinTheBees) June 22, 2018

@J_Rosenfield

words can’t describe how excited i am to see giorno drinking piss animated pic.twitter.com/onyvkFwtUS — J Rosenfield (@J_Rosenfield) June 22, 2018

@kiryussideburns

me: glad im out of my jojo phase

araki: part 5 anime lol

me: pic.twitter.com/GUoXX6HUb7 — it’s a great day to be a dragon (@kiryussideburns) June 21, 2018

@KenXyro

When they announce JoJo Part 5 and release DB Heroes preview on the same day pic.twitter.com/7ESGKAYCRP — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) June 21, 2018

@shitpostru

ＪＯＪＯ ＰＡＲＴ ５ ＡＮＩＭＡＴＥＤ ＴＨＩＳ ＳＵＭＭＥＲ? pic.twitter.com/hZiK7cHwId — ru ?? @ hiatus (@shitpostru) June 16, 2018

@WriimeENT

me waking up to the announcement of jojo part 5 anime pic.twitter.com/lUdZmjZaTq — Wriime ? VENTO AURERO CONFIRMED (@WriimeENT) June 21, 2018

@WeebSama1

This was all the JoJo Fans waking up to part 5 anime being confirmed#jojo_anime #JojoPart5 pic.twitter.com/nHJ4VmvL6t — WeebSama (@WeebSama1) June 21, 2018

@DiGiorno

Even DiGiorno hilariously got in on the fun, playing off the new main character’s name, Giorno Giovanna, and it’s slogan of “It’s not delivery, it’s DiGiorno.”