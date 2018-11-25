This ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Mash-Up With ‘Pokemon’ Cannot Be Unseen

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is not only one of the most popular shonen series of all time, it’s also one of the properties fans and even those in the anime industry often pay tribute to with crossover works.

One fan imagined what it would be like if the Pokemon series were translated into the Hirohiko Araki’s art for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and the results are certainly eye-popping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My office just got more bizarre. It’s not the work of an enemy stand, but @SteveYurko (And Iggychu.) pic.twitter.com/Q0VI0x0eQ4 — Sakaki @ Kiiro returns Jan 2019. (@kiirobon) November 20, 2018

As shared by @kiirobon on Twitter, artist Steve Yurko (@SteveYurko) imagined Stardust Crusaders‘ (the third iteration of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series) Jotaro, Kakoyoin, and Iggy as Pokemon‘s Red, Green, and most disturbingly, Pikachu. Though Kakoyoin and Jotaro fit into Red and Green’s traditional outfits just fine, there’s something to be said about how off-putting Pikachu is with Iggy’s facial structure.

Yurko has imagined many more off-beat crossovers in the past not only highlighting JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but My Hero Academia, Home Movies, Devilman Crybaby, the WWE, Sailor Moon, and even the best anime series, King of the Hill. You can find a sample of his artwork at the link here, and find his Tumblr with more art pieces here.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The current iteration of the series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series officially began October 5 in Japan, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll.

If you’re itching for more Pokemon right now, the first five seasons of the anime series are currently being streamed on Twitch for a special holiday marathon. Beginning on Thanksgiving Day and running until December 3, taking a break until it picks back up on Christmas Eve, you can find out more details and check out the marathon for yourself at the link here.