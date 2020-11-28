JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Voice Actors Mimic Their Stardust Crusaders

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders remains one of the most iconic seasons of Hirohiko Araki's stellar anime epic, introducing Jotaro Kujo of the Joestar Clan as well as the concept of Stands that have become such a big part of the anime community, and the voice actors behind this group of heroes have assembled to do their best impressions of their respective characters! Though these original adventures of Jotaro and his friends might have come to a close, it's clear that their influence has greatly affected the franchise moving forward and the characters have returned to the series time and time again!

Prior to the arrival of the third season, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure focused on Jonathan and Joseph Joestar using the power of the Ripple in order to combat vampires throughout the first two installments. With Jotaro's arrival, so to came the concept of Stands though the vampiric villain of Dio Brando made his grand return, bringing together both Joseph and Jotaro together in a bid to stop the antagonist from taking over the world using both his powers as a creature of the night and the Stand of the World that had the ability to freeze time in place for a matter of seconds!

Reddit User Kraniax shared the adorable photo that sees the voice actors behind Jotaro Kujo and the rest of his partners in crime striking a pose similar to that of the Stardust Crusaders who were attempting to bring down Dio Brando in his bid for control of the world:

A sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to be confirmed, but fans are expecting some big news for the franchise as next year a big event will be dropping that will reveal new details about the future of the franchise. With the next season most likely following the story of the daughter of Jotaro Kujo in Jolyne, the "Stone Ocean" will have big implications for the Joestars and the Stardust Crusaders alike as a plan will be put into action from Dio Brando from beyond the grave!

